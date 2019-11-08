Danica Patrick Reviews Driving Abilities of Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick has been a big supporter of Aaron Rodgers this year, and while Patrick knows how good of a football player Rodgers is, the former NASCAR star is also impressed with his driving abilities. Patrick was recently on the Dan Patrick Show and praised the star Green Bay Packers quarterback for what he does behind the wheel.

“He’s actually a great driver. He even knows how to set up a corner, naturally. … Turn and apex exit. So he knows how to set it up, and he knows how to apex the corner,” she said.

Patrick went on to say that when she’s in Green Bay, she goes into race mode and goes over 100 miles per hour when driving, “because there’s like five lanes and no cars, so I go fast there.” She also mentioned that when she attends Packers games, she’s calm while watching Rodgers, but there’s one thing he does that makes her nervous.

“But I’ll tell you, when he’s still holding onto the ball after a few seconds — and obviously, he’s great out of the pocket, and he escapes many, many, many people trying to tackle him — I do get a little tense. I get a little, ‘OK, babe. OK, babe. OK, babe. Throw that ball. OK, babe,’” she explained.

Rodgers is good at football and he’s a good driver. So is that enough for the couple to get married anytime soon? Patrick talked about that on SiriusXM Radio and she said the two are taking it one day at a time.

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life’s good.’”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018 and they have been a strong couple ever since. Patrick retired from racing shortly a few months after she and Rodgers got together to focus on her brand. As for Rodgers, he’s still going on strong with the Packers and he’s currently leading a team that has a 7-2 record. So far this season. Rodgers has thrown for 2,485 yards 17 touchdowns, two interceptions and has posted a passer rating of 104.4.