Danica Patrick Reacts to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Setting Multiple NFL Records in Week 7

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set a few records on Sunday in the team’s 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and his girlfriend, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, had a lot to say about it. Rodgers finished the day with five passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 158.3. Rodgers became the fastest player to reach 350 career passing touchdowns and Patrick reacted to the big accomplishment on her Instagram page.

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs,” Patrick wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Oct 21, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

That led to a number of fans commenting on the post. One person said, “Congratulations to Aaron! I went to watch him play when he played for Cal Berkeley. He’s the BEST QB!!’ Way to go Aaron!!! Wish I could see him play when he comes to play the 49ers in November. I tried to get tix.” Another fan said, “You certainly are a lucky girl. Never take it for granted!!!”

Along with reaching 350 career touchdown passes, Rodgers became the first player in Packers history to finish with the perfect passer rating. Also, Rodgers became the third player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards, throw for five touchdowns and rushing for a touchdown in a single game.

Patrick has been by Rodgers’ side all season long. In fact, it started well before the season when she attended one of his training camp practices. Patrick was also seen at the season opener against the Chicago Bears, as the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patrick is staying busy with her new podcast and the plan is to have Rodgers on as a guest in a future episode.

“It’s almost harder to interview somebody you know really well, because you don’t know where to start,” she said when talking to E! News. “There’s also that fine line of what do we talk about and what shouldn’t we talk about, right? Because it’s not like we’re just going to let you just look at our life for a week in depth and know everything, ins and outs, and tell you everything.”