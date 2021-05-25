Danica Patrick and New Boyfriend Share Flirty PDA During Workout

✖

Danica Patrick and her new boyfriend got very flirty with each other during a previous workout. The former NASCAR star went to Instagram to post a photo and video of her and Carter Comstock working out on a field. The video shows the couple doing a series of cardio workouts, and in the photo, Patrick and Comstock are seen kissing each other.

"Kisses and cardio. Saturday things. Followed by waffles," Patrick wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Also, babe knows more about fitness than me... so I said, you’re in charge." Comstock is all about living a healthy lifestyle, leading him to be one of the co-founders of the subscription meal service Freshly. Patrick and Comstock met through Beam, a wellness brand that specializes in CBD products, and they took their relationship public on April 16.

US Weekly reported that Patrick and Comstock have been together for the majority of this year. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” an insider stated. “She’s very happy.” In late April, Patrick spoke to Rachel Lindsay of Extra about her relationship with Comstock.

“We both love to travel and we’re both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated,” Patrick said. Just go, ‘Let’s talk about a tree’ and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree… I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that’s just what we do.”

Patrick's new relationship with Comstock comes after her two-year romance with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Patrick started dating Rodgers in January 2018 but called things off in July 2020. Patrick also dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and was married to Physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. As Patrick continues to enjoy her time with Comstock, she is getting ready to return to the track. Last week, Patrick announced she will be driving the pace car for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.