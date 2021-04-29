Danica Patrick Opens up About New Boyfriend After Going Instagram Official

✖

Danica Patrick has a new boyfriend after breaking up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July. She shared the news on Instagram and is now revealing more details of her relationship. The former NASCAR star talked to Extra about her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, and shared how they are happy together.

"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," she said. "Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree... I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that’s just what we do.”

Patrick's new relationship also comes after Rodgers announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. While appearing on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Patrick talked about heartbreak. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick, 39, said. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

It was reported that Patrick and Comstock have been dating for months before going Instagram official. While appearing on Tamron Hall in March, Patrick talked about what she wants in a partner. “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” Patrick said. “It’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It’s not as though there are boxes to check; it’s just that I know what I want now and I’m not willing to compromise [or] bend as much.”

Along with her new relationship, Patrick stays busy with her Pretty Intense podcast and her wine company, Danica Rose Wine.