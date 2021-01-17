Danica Patrick: All of the NASCAR Alum's Best Fitness Photos and Meditation Moments

Since walking away from NASCAR and IndyCar, motorsports star Danica Patrick has continued to draw attention with her other pursuits. She started a popular podcast, Pretty Intense, which she uses to interview prominent actors and people from various industries. Some examples are actor Matthew McConaughey and Director of the CrossFit Games, Dave Castro. Patrick has also shown off her various fitness routines that she uses to keep healthy and engaged with the outside world.

Patrick has put her athletic endeavors on full display in recent years. She filmed workout videos for Instagram, practiced her handstand walks on the beach and cycled around some picturesque locations. She even practiced meditation and yoga during a recent trip where she met up with some friends, such as NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. Here are some of Patrick's best fitness moments.