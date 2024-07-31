Instagram Star Steph Claire Smith Reveals Heartbreaking Family Loss

Australian fitness influencer and model Steph Claire Smith has shared a devastating personal loss with her vast online community. The 30-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram on July 25 to announce the passing of her canine companion, Scamp, leaving her 1.5 million followers offering words of comfort and support.

Smith, co-founder of the popular wellness app Keep It Cleaner (KIC), shared a touching collection of photographs showcasing precious moments with Scamp throughout the years. The images, from Smith's adolescence to recent times, clearly showed the deep bond between the influencer and her furry friend.

Smith conveyed her sorrow in a caption accompanying the post, writing, "Some of you who have been following me for a while might remember my little man Scamp. Sadly last night he passed. My dad's shadow, his best bud. Bye Scampy, thanks for the memories. We'll miss you bud."

The influencer's vulnerability in sharing this personal loss resonated deeply with her followers, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow celebrities. Notable figures from various corners of the entertainment industry offered their condolences in the comments section.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, "The best boy," accompanied by a praying hands emoji, while Smith's KIC co-founder and close friend Laura Henshaw penned, "Rest in peace darling angel." The Bachelor Australia's Anna Robards also expressed her sympathies, writing, "Sorry to hear," followed by a heart emoji.

Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac captured this sentiment in his comment: "I'm sorry Steph! It's so hard to let them go, but what a privilege to share that bond & give them a life full of love. Go well Scamp x."

This tribute to Scamp comes at a time when Smith and Henshaw have recently opened up about overcoming personal challenges in their friendship. The duo, known for their transparency with their audience, recently discussed a heated disagreement that occurred during a couples' getaway with their respective husbands, Dalton Graham and Josh Miller.

While the exact nature of the dispute remains undisclosed, Smith and Henshaw addressed the incident on their Kicpod podcast, assuring listeners that despite the intensity of the argument, it never escalated to physical confrontation. The business partners' decision to share this experience has sparked curiosity among their fanbase, with some podcast reviewers, including the Taeuber sisters of the Outspoken podcast, attempting to decipher the root cause of the disagreement.

Amy Taeuber, one of the Outspoken hosts, showed empathy for Smith and Henshaw, noting, "You say things to your family members that you wouldn't that you never say to anybody else. You forgive a family member where you may not forgive a friend."