Leah Remini, 54, and her entrepreneur husband, Angelo Pagán, have decided to part ways after more than two decades of marriage. The couple made their separation public through a joint statement on social media platforms on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The announcement, shared on Instagram, began with an acknowledgment of their long-standing union: "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce." The couple noted that the decision was not made lightly, stating, "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us."

Remini and Pagán's love story began in 1996 when they first crossed paths at El Floridita, a Cuban establishment in Los Angeles where Pagán was performing. Their connection was instantaneous, with Remini later recalling in a 2010 Redbook interview, "For me, it was love at first sight." This chance meeting led to their marriage in 2003 and the birth of their daughter, Sofia Bella, on June 16, 2004.

Throughout their relationship, the couple has been open about the challenges they've faced. During a 2019 appearance on the talk show RuPaul via People, Remini shared, "It's a beautiful love story because we did have a hard time at the beginning. We didn't meet under the best of circumstances. We got counseling and it was not an easy road." She also humorously recounted their first meeting: "I saw him across the room and was like, 'Damn! What time do you get off?' It was like everything wrong, like everything that you should not do as a girl is ask a guy when he gets off work, hit it real quick, and it was a lot of that ... I was like a groupie."

In their divorce announcement, the couple addressed the reasons behind their decision, stating, "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today."

Despite the end of their marriage, Remini and Pagán maintained their ongoing commitment to their family and each other: "We will still continue celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."

The couple's statement also reflected on the success of their marriage, viewing it through a lens of gratitude and accomplishment: "We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success." They added, "Our bond is still strong—it's just evolved into something different."

Remini and Pagán's decision to share their divorce publicly stems from their history of honesty about their relationship. The couple has been featured in various television productions, including a TLC reality show and VH1 specials, which gave fans an intimate look into their married life. In their statement, they expressed a desire to continue this transparency: "We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly."

The couple also hopes that their experience can provide comfort and inspiration to others facing similar life changes. They stated, "We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren't failures."

Throughout their time together, Remini and Pagán have not only been life partners but also professional collaborators. Pagán made several guest appearances on Remini's hit sitcom, The King of Queens, further tying their personal and professional lives together.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Remini is looking toward the future with optimism. Remini recently celebrated a personal achievement, earning an associate's degree from New York University (NYU) in March 2024. She shared this accomplishment on social media, describing it as a "terrifying journey" that began "at the age of 50 after only having an 8th-grade education." She added, "After three years of hard work, long nights, tears, and wanting to give up so many times, I have earned an associate's degree from NYU. I'm now working on my bachelor's degree."