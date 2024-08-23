'Blossom' Alum Joey Lawrence Accused of Adultery Amid Divorce

Joey Lawrence finds himself at the center of a scandal as allegations of infidelity surface amidst his ongoing divorce proceedings. The 48-year-old actor, best known for his role in the hit 90s sitcom Blossom, is facing accusations of an extramarital affair with a co-star from a recent film project.

Lawrence's estranged wife, Samantha Cope, initiated divorce proceedings on Aug. 13, merely two years after their wedding. However, the situation has taken a turn with the emergence of adultery claims, potentially complicating their separation.

The allegations stem from an unexpected source: Edward Rider, the estranged husband of actress Melina Alves. In his own divorce filing in New Jersey, Rider asserted that he uncovered an illicit relationship between Lawrence and Alves in March. This revelation was subsequently included in Rider's legal documents submitted in late July, preceding Cope's divorce filing by mere weeks, reports The Blast.

The alleged affair is said to have occurred in California, possibly during the production of Socked In For Christmas, a film in which both Lawrence and Alves were involved. While Lawrence had an acting role, Alves penned the screenplay and also appeared on screen. Rider contends that the liaison was not an isolated incident, claiming it transpired "at various other times and places."

A now-deleted Instagram post from Alves' account featured Lawrence on the movie set. The caption read, per the outlet: "We had a great team, that's for sure @joeylawrence Miss you everyday @allisonelliottbeauty! See you soon @ricardochavez23 #filmmaking #christmasinjuly."

Lawrence and Cope's romance also bloomed on a movie set in 2020. They co-starred in the Lifetime film My Husband's Secret Brother, directed by Lawrence's sibling, Andrew.

In a 2023 interview with People, Lawrence remarked on the novelty of their meeting, stating, "That was just very, very much out of the ordinary for me. I was her lover and also her killer (in the film)." Lawrence further elaborated on their on-set relationship: "But all of that did not matter because we had a lot of trust and were super comfortable working together on screen, so I had nothing to worry about."

Cope herself acknowledged the significance of the film in their relationship, writing on Instagram when the movie premiered in 2021: "#MyHusbandsSecretBrother ... will always hold a special place in my heart. It was the movie that led me to my future hubby. That amazing October morning... driving to work — about to start a new project, having no idea that God had even bigger things in store."

The couple's relationship culminated in a picturesque outdoor wedding at Temecula Creek Inn, California, in 2022. However, the marital bliss was short-lived. In June 2024, Cope shared a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting at the end of their relationship. The post, accompanied by photos of their daughter Dylan, read in part: "Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are freedom. Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise. Some things are a detachment long-needed, a clarity brought to blurry eyes. Some things are an intervention."

In her divorce filing, obtained by TMZ, Cope has made specific demands regarding their 19-month-old daughter. She's seeking sole physical custody of Dylan, with Lawrence's visitation restricted until the child turns three. At that point, Cope proposes allowing Dylan to spend up to two nights a week at her father's residence. Additionally, Cope has requested the authority to approve any non-relatives present during Lawrence's time with their daughter.

This marks Lawrence's third divorce. His previous marriage to Chandie Yawn-Nelson ended in 2020 after 15 years, with the divorce finalized in February 2022. The ex-couple shares joint legal custody of their two children. As the divorce proceedings unfold, representatives for Lawrence and Cope have yet to comment publicly on the infidelity claims.