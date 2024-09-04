Doctors Tell Game Show Star He Can't Run Anymore: Upsetting Diagnosis for Shaun Wallace

Shaun Wallace, the quiz master known as "The Dark Destroyer" on the popular British game show The Chase, has recently disclosed a health setback that has forced him to change his fitness routine. The 64-year-old television personality, who once prided himself on his daily mile-long runs, has been advised by doctors to abandon them.

In a conversation on The Hearing podcast, Wallace revealed the impact of this medical directive on his daily life. "I train every single morning to keep myself fit and ready for the day. I can't run anymore. I used to run a mile a day but because I have problems with my knees now, I just use the outdoor gym and have a rowing machine," he explained to host Yasmin Sheikh, per The Mirror.

This adjustment marks a significant change for Wallace, who had previously participated in the London Marathon in 2016. Completing the iconic race in six hours and 18 minutes, Wallace had described it as "one of the biggest achievements of my life."

Despite this setback, Wallace remains dedicated to maintaining his mental and physical health. He has previously shared that he performs 2,000 sit-ups daily, a practice rooted in a deeply personal motivation. "Every morning when I wake up I do 2,000 sit ups because my mum suffers from dementia," Wallace revealed on The Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles in 2021, via The Mirror.

He added, "My dad sadly died from motor neurone disease and it really saddened me to see them physically degenerate. Whilst I know I can't delay the inevitable I know I can postpone it by keeping myself physically and mentally sharp."

Wallace's commitment to mental fitness is equally impressive. During the same show, he was observed reciting the succession of English monarchs while exercising, demonstrating his ability to maintain cognitive sharpness.

Beyond his television career, Wallace continues to practice law, a profession he entered in November 1984. His legal commitments as a barrister occasionally overlap with his filming schedule for The Chase, leading to speculation about his status on the show. Addressing these rumors, Wallace clarified on The Hearing podcast, "If I've got a long trial, then that will take precedence over my filming, and the Chase know that. But I've then got to make up my other episodes later on in the series."

Wallace's journey to success was not without challenges. He recounted a discouraging interaction with a career counselor who dismissed his aspirations to become a lawyer. Despite this, Wallace persevered, eventually achieving success in both law and entertainment.

As The Chase celebrates its 15th anniversary, Wallace remains an integral part of the ITV show's success. However, he maintains a practical outlook on his television career, acknowledging in an interview with New Zealand Woman's Weekly via The Manchester Evening News that it "could all end tomorrow."

Wallace initially gained recognition in the competitive quiz world by winning Mastermind in 2004. Prior to his tenure on The Chase, which began in 2009, he showcased his smarts on various televised quiz programs, including Are You an Egghead?, The Weakest Link, and Fifteen to One.