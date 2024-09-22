CNN Anchor's Husband Dies Two Years After Devastating Diagnosis: Read Alisyn Camerota's Tribute

Tim Lewis, the husband of CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, has died. The journalist shared the news Friday, saying he passed away on July 27; the cause of death was pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

"Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Camerota wrote. "I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.

"The kids and I are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we're determined to try to emulate those qualities."

The CNN personality went on to note that, "Tim devoted much of his life to giving back to his community and trying to make life easier for the people around him," so she has created The Tim Lewis Foundation to Fight Cancer. She says this fund will "help other families enduring a similar struggle," and, per its donation page, fund research and clinical trials.

Camerota went on to reflect on her marriage to Lewis and thank those who've supported her during this trying time. "This month would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary. I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had. I plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness.

She closed by adding, "I am grateful."

The cancer fund donation page features a tribute to Lewis which reads: "While Tim's life was shortened, his purpose and passion were always strong and his desire to help others defined much of his life. Tim balanced a demanding career with a tireless devotion to his family. He loved his wife and and kids deeply and actively. Tim was famous for coordinating play-dates, soccer schedules, date night, violin and drum lessons, all while ordering fall clothing for the kids (to their chagrin) and making high-stakes work conference calls. He was a memory-making mastermind, relentless in his pursuit of family time through neighborhood walks, vacation hikes, and beach dinners. Even when it was just sitting at the kitchen table doing puzzles, being with family was the life experience Tim most valued."