Danica Patrick Celebrates Green Bay Packers Win on Instagram

Danica Patrick was very happy the Green Bay Packers won on Sunday, mostly thanks to her boyfrioend being Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick attended Sunday’s game with family and friends as the Packers were facing the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. The team earned a 27-16 win and after the game Patrick posted photos of her experience on Instagram with a caption where she wrote “3-0” as the Packers are one of the eight teams who are still undefeated after three weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the second time this season, Patrick shared her support for Rodgers and the Packers. The first time came two weeks ago when the former NASCAR star shared pics of her wearing Packers gear in Chicago when the Packers were facing the Bears to open the season. Patrick may have brought the team good luck as they won 10-3.

View this post on Instagram 3-0 💥💥💥 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @packers @aaronrodgers12 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Sep 22, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

In August, Patrick visited Rodgers at a Packers training camp practice. She shared a photo of two in Green Bay on Instagram which said, “When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do. “Full house of fans for practice today. [Erin Foley Buntin] and crew were with me too in the jam-packed family section! The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full-time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too!”

The couple has been together since January 2018. They were previously in long-term relationships as Rodgers ended his relationship with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after dating for three years. Patrick ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in November after dating for five years.

Last year, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Patrick to NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” Rodgers said. “We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Rodgers went on to say her lifestyle of being healthy inspires him to do the same.

“She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun,” Rodgers said. “She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

The Packers’ next game is on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.