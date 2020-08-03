Danica Patrick Says She's Doing 'Emotional Therapy' Following Aaron Rodgers Split

✖

Danica Patrick is making sure she takes care of herself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks after breaking up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the former NASCAR star sent to Instagram to announce she's doing some "emotional therapy." In the Instagram post, Patrick is seen posing by a mountain lake.

"I've got me, I always have," Patrick wrote while also adding she started doing The Class workout one week after her friend Heather Neilsen said she was 'loving it.' "It's emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ......Today I put my left hand on my stomach.... and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was - I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life."

Patrick went to write: "We all 'got' ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean..... we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!" On July 16, it was confirmed that Patrick and Rodgers called it quits after two years of dating. Fans began to notice something was wrong when Patrick stopped following Rodgers on Instagram with the last post of the two being in April. A few days after the split, Patrick went to Instagram to share quotes about 'chosen relationships.'

"Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes," the passage on Instagram read. "What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can't they handle? The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time."

Patrick will no focus on her various projects including her podcast Pretty Intense. She retired from racing in 2018. As for Rodgers, he's currently in Green Bay training for the 2020 NFL season. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, is looking to win his second Super Bowl before he calls it a career.