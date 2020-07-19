Danica Patrick Shares Cryptic Quotes About 'Chosen Relationships' After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

✖

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called it quits after two years of dating. Days later, Patrick shared long messages about relationships on her Instagram Stories. She shared a quote from Vienna Pharaon, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

"Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes," the passage on Instagram read. "What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can't they handle? The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time."

In addition to the passage from Pharaon, Patrick shared a quote from relationship coach Connor Beaton. The message read: "The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on." Beaton shared the same message on his own account and explained that it's important to heal the pain in your own life.

A representative for Patrick originally confirmed the breakup on Thursday. Many fans noticed that she had stopped following Rodgers on Instagram, prompting questions about their relationship status. Patrick also deleted evidence of the QB from her account, with the exception of photos from April and February.

This news caught many fans by surprise, especially considering that the former couple appeared to be moving toward wedding bells. They purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu together in December. The two prominent athletes also conducted respective interviews in which they discussed their love for each other and the possibilities of getting married.

"We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other," Rodgers told NBC Sports reporter Michelle Tafoya in 2018. "We're really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot." Patrick, on the other hand, told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM that "You can't be attached to something going a certain way." She said that you have to let it go and focus on whether or not you are having fun.

Prior to their relationship, Patrick was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-2013. She later dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012-2017. Rodgers, on the other hand, dated actor Olivia Munn from 2014-2017.