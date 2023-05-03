Green Bay Packers Star Player to Sign Contract With New York Jets Following Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers will be reunited with one of his favorite players. According to Adam Schefter in ESPN, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year contract with the New York Jets. This comes a week after Rodgers was officially traded to the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Packers.

Despite Rodgers playing with a new team, he will have some familiar faces with him this fall. Cobb becomes the fourth ex-Packer to sign with the Jets, with the other three being wide receiver Allen Lazard, quarterback Tim Boyle and offensive lineman Billy Turner. Additionally, Nathaniel Hackett, the former Packers offensive coordinator and head coach of the Denver Broncos, has joined the Jets to be the team's offensive coordinator.

Jets to sign WR Randall Cobb on a 1-year deal. (via @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/VHEU06ofah — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2023

Cobb joining Rodgers and the Jets is not a big surprise considering Rodgers reportedly had Cobb on his wish list of free agents, according to ESPN. Other names on the wish list were Lazard, former Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think the excitement of a new chapter has really been fueling my offseason workouts so far and just the overall excitement level," Rodgers said during his introductory press conference. "I've mentioned the Jets fans are an incredibly passionate group. I'm excited to meet them, to play in front of them, but to be a part of something special is what keeps you coming back. I think this is building right now and what Coach (Saleh) has done the last couple of years, he's building something special the right way, with the right values, the right type of leadership and I think I can just fit in perfectly."

Cobb, 32, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was with the team for seven seasons before playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and Houston Texans in 2020. Cobb returned to the Packers in 2021 to add depth to the receiver position. In his 10 seasons with the Packers, Cobb caught 532 passes for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns. His best season was in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, which led to him being named in the Pro Bowl.