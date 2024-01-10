Aaron Rodgers Cut From 'The Pat McAfee Show' Following Jimmy Kimmel Remarks

Aaron Rodgers won't be on The Pat McAfee Show anytime soon. The former NFL punter and ESPN host announced on his show Wednesday that Rodgers will no longer make his weekly appearances for the rest of the season. The announcement comes after Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and verbally attacked Jimmy Kimmel.

"There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included, to be honest with you," McAfee said, per the New York Post. "The way it ended, it got really loud. I am happy that he's not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news." The New York Post reported that Rodgers was scheduled to appear on the The Pat McAfee Show throughout the playoffs. Last year, Rodgers appeared weekly in January after the regular season. In his final appearance, the New York Jets quarterback spent most of his time talking about the Kimmel feud and his thoughts on COVID-19.

"Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer, a four-time MVP, a massive piece of the NFL story whenever you go back and tell it he will be a huge part of it," McAfee said. "We are very lucky to get the chance to chat with him and learn from him, some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people.

"I am pumped that will no longer be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been the past few weeks. On Friday, obviously, I threw us into the fire as well. Forever, stand by that. Everything else, though, just can't do that and not what we want to be known for."

Rodgers reportedly got paid seven figures to appear on the show. Last week, the four-time NFL MVP grabbed everyone's attention when he referenced Kimmel's name when discussing court documents containing a list of individuals with ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers said at the time." Kimmel responded on social media and then on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. He went after Aaron Rodgers for not being smart, which led to Rodgers going after him.

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. And I don't think he's the p-word [pedophile], and, you know, I think it's impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter," Rodgers said. "I wish him the best. Again, I don't give a s— what he says about me. But as long as he understands what I actually said and that I'm not accusing him of being on the list, then I'm all for moving forward."