Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Injury, Teases NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on the season-ending injury he suffered during the Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets quarterback went to Instagram to post three photos from the game and a message to his fans. Rodgers said he's "heartbroken" that he won't play in another game this year and also teased what his next move will be when it comes to his future in the NFL.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote in the Instagram post. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Rodgers suffered the injury early in the first quarter when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd sacked the four-time NFL MVP. As Rodgers was going down, his foot got caught in the turf, which caused his Achilles tendon to tear. Rodgers had an MRI on Tuesday and it was confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles. It's a brutal injury for the Jets who traded for Rodgers in April. Rodgers spent the last 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and while he dealt with his share of injuries, this is the first time he will miss an entire season due to his health.

It's likely Rodgers won't retire based on what he wrote in the Instagram post. But there has been speculation about his future since he suffered a serious injury and he's turning 40 in December. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters and Wednesday and said he doesn't see Rodgers announcing his retirement anytime soon.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh said, per the Jets' official website. "But at the same time for him, he's working through a whole lot of head space, and things that he needs to deal with and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."