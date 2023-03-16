Bubba Wallace 'Grabbing' Danica Patrick Concerns NASCAR Viewers

NASCAR fans were wondering what Bubba Wallace was doing with Danica Patrick at the end of the interview he conducted with Fox on Sunday. Before the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Wallace was interviewed by Chris Myers, Clint Bowyer and Patrick. At the end of the interview, Wallace reached behind Patrick, whose left armed appeared to be hooked. Per Larry Brown Sports, it looked like Wallace was repositioning something on Patrick's back like a wireless microphone transmitter. But due to the angle on television, fans didn't think that.

One fan asked NASCAR: "Is Bubba Wallace going to be suspended for putting his hands on Danica Patrick? Or are you going to look the other way like you do everything else he does?" Some fans thought Wallace was slapping Patrick's butt. And others beleive NASCAR should kick Wallace out.

"This guy has to go before he starts a civil war within NASCAR. Rumor is McDonald's is ready to dump him," another fan claims. "Lies from him go back to the noose, he raised hell about. Got a lot of TV time. Then he said he never seen it." Patrick has not commented on the incident. But she did got to Instagram thanking Fox for the opportunity to be a guest announcer for the last two races."

Patrick, 40, is one of the most successful women in racing history. She is the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race, claiming first place in the 2008 Indy Japan 300. In her NASCAR career, Patrick had seven top-10 finishes in 191 Cup Series races. In 2013, Patrick became the first woman to win a Cup Series pole position by setting the fastest quality lap for the Daytona 500 and finishing eighth in the race. Patrick left racing full-time after the 2017 season but competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

Wallace finished 14th in Sunday's race and is currently in 13th place in the Cup Series standings, meaning he would make the playoffs if it started today. In his career, Wallace has 23 top-10 finishes and two wins in 186 Cup Series races. He is the only Black driver to win multiple races in any of NASCAR's three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Truck).