Danica Patrick Goes All out Supporting Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers During Birthday Week

Danica Patrick has been supportive of her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ever since they announced they were a couple last year. And with Rodgers’ birthday being on Dec. 2, the former NASCAR star decided to make sure he had the best birthday week ever. On Sunday, the Packers took on the Washington Redskins and Patrick was there to cheer on Rodgers. However, Patrick brought a group of their friends to show support for the two-time MVP.

In the first post, Patrick is seen trying to get Rodgers’ attention as he was walking towards the tunnel. In the caption, Patrick wrote, “We all try really hard to help him find us when he walks to the tunnel by yelling and waving… Next time.

In the second post, Patrick is with all the friends she invited to help celebrate Rodgers’ birthday including two of his former teammates – Jordy Nelson and A.J. Hawk. In the caption, Patrick wrote, “Rollin deep this weekend with so many wonderful people to celebrate [Aaron Rodgers] birthday! All the feels and good vibes this week!!!!!”

There were a number of fans who showed their support through the comments section. One fan wrote “Real deep! And What an awesome bday celebration.”

Packers fans noticed Nelson in the photo and said hello to him. There was one fan who had a message for Hawk. The fan wrote: “Hi AJ Hawk.. my son still wears your jersey but we call him Blake now.. way to support your team!”

Another fan had an idea for Patrick when it comes to getting Rodgers’ attention. The fan wrote: “Wear a cheese head, he’ll know it’s you Benoit Girl.”

And this fan loves the fact that Patrick is behind her man. The Instagram user wrote: “I love how you love him!!! Rooting for y’all! And go pack go.”

Patrick has attended here share of Packers game at Lambeau Field This year. And she has traveled with Rodgers sometimes as she was in Dallas when the Packers faced the Cowboys. So does mean wedding bells are in the future for the couple?

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said on Sirius XM Radio back in November. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life’s good.’”