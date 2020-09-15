'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart Cha Cha to Pussycat Dolls' 'Buttons'

✖

Entering Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, many fans hoped to see figure skater Johnny Weir show off his skills and impress on a regular basis. He did just that on Monday night while partnering with Britt Stewart. The pair showcased the cha cha while the Pussycat Dolls' "Buttons" served as the soundtrack.

Weir and Stewart hit the dance floor and immediately showed off their flexibility. They threw their legs high in the air and then draped them over an obstacle, immediately eliciting praise from the fake crowd. The pair then continued moving around the dance floor, completely in sync. Weir added some extra flair to the performance by ripping off his jacket and handing it to Stewart. She then flung it across the room.

Following the performance, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough expressed amazement about the routine. They said that Weir should have been on the show "years ago." All three gave the duo 6s, resulting in an 18 out of 30 final score and sparking comments on social media.

"In what world did Johnny Weir only earn 6's lmao that was the best performance by far," one fan commented on Twitter. Several others agreed with the sentiment and said that the pair deserved far better scores. Another person expressed outrage about the "lack of respect."

Prior to his appearance on Dancing With the Stars, Weir explained why he wanted to join the long-running show. He explained that the timing was important due to the state of the world. He said that it's important for the world "to start healing."

"It's filled with fear and stress and panic," Weir told Entertainment Tonight. "So if I can bring even a little bit of joy or laughter, or tears of happiness to people, for a few minutes every week? That's why I decided to do Dancing With the Stars.

"I want to entertain people. That's what I do, that's why I was put on this earth and I think that that's the best thing I can do right now, with my skill set, to take people on this journey with me. I'm so excited to try something new and different."

After one performance on Season 29, Weir is already providing entertainment for viewers at home. He is also creating major expectations for the rest of the season. Several Twitter users already believe that Weir will appear in the finals and potentially win the mirrorball trophy.