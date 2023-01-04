Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare

The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.

Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, took part in a conference call about Hamlin and said the players were never told to warm up. "I'm not sure where that came from," Vincent said, per Pro Football Talk. "Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I'm not sure where that came from."

"Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That's ridiculous. That's insensitive. And that's not a place that we should ever be in."