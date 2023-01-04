Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare
The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.
Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, took part in a conference call about Hamlin and said the players were never told to warm up. "I'm not sure where that came from," Vincent said, per Pro Football Talk. "Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I'm not sure where that came from."
"Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That's ridiculous. That's insensitive. And that's not a place that we should ever be in." Here's a look at fans blasting the NFL for the report.
The Report
ESPN stands by Joe Buck’s reporting that the NFL told the Bills and Bengals they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play after Damar Hamlin's collapse.
ESPN, in a statement, said Buck "reported what we were told in the moment."https://t.co/Tzq4jl9Xbg— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 3, 2023
One fan wrote: "I 100 percent agree he reported what he was told, and that whoever was on sight whether it be the NFL executive or the head ref just went with protocol. [NFL] trying cover after the backlash. Head guys may of thought it and said it but didn't relay the message to the ppl on sight."prevnext
Player Safety?
Whenever the league talks about player safety we should all remember that the NFL tried to make the players warm up for five minutes and restart this game before the coaches stepped in— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 3, 2023
Another person wrote: "I think it was up to the coaches, and then they reconsidered and decided to suspend."prevnext
Overruled
Very happy the coaches decided to overrule whoever suggested that these players should get five minutes before the game restarted. Jesus.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 3, 2023
One person tweeted: "Seriously, WTF. The players union should fine the league offices for conduct unbecoming."prevnext
Priority
The #NFL suggesting a return to play after ‘five minutes’ this evening tells you everything you need to know about how the league prioritizes player safety.#5minutes— Brad Sohn (@BradSohn) January 3, 2023
A Twitter user said: "Absolutely a joke. Don't have any conditions to continue the game today. The important at this point it's to guarantee the integrity and health of Damar."prevnext
Taylor Hale Weighs In
Five minutes to get ready to play again.
That is evil.— Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) January 3, 2023
A fan said: "If I were them I would definitely lean towards postponing the game to a later date."prevnext
Doesn't Understand
One thing I can’t get past: Five minutes. To warm up again.— Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) January 3, 2023
One fan replied: "Unfortunately it's not just the NFL. It's Amazon, Tesla, and anywhere else where a billionaire corporation can exploit workers for profit, safety be damned."prevnext
Get it Right
Does the @NFL ever get anything right?
First, they were gonna restart the game after five minutes and now they’re dragging their feet on canceling the game?
WTF is the problem? Cancel it for gosh sakes.
Most importantly, I hope that young man is ok.— B Fresh (@bfrischy7) January 3, 2023
And this person wrote: "Whoever suggested the players would get 'five minutes to warm up' after this happened should be fired immediately."prev