Dallas Cowboys Star RB Ezekiel Elliott Posts ‘3rd Feast’ Gameday Video That’s Got Fans Hyped

Ezekiel Elliott is on a mission to help his team remain undefeated, and is very fired up about this opportunity. In fact, Zeke is using his considerable social media presence to help build up a home-field advantage that will drive his team to victory. The most recent post on Instagram is the perfect example of this as Elliott riled up the fan base and set the stage for a dominating effort on Sunday afternoon.

With kickoff against the Miami Dolphins on the docket, Zeke dropped a new video montage on his Instagram profile to build anticipation for his performance.

As he wrote in the caption, “3rd feast.” The Cowboys needed a big game from Zeke to help reach 3-0 on the season, and he was ready to eat.

3rd Feast

As expected, the comments section on Zeke’s post was filled with fans proclaiming that the Cowboys star is the best running back in the league. Some others made their predictions of 100-plus yards on the ground, as well as two touchdowns. Regardless of what the message said, there was no denying that the Cowboys faithful were fired up after Zeke’s video surfaced.

Considering that the Miami Dolphins have been the worst team in the NFL for the first two games after giving up 102 combined points in two weeks, it’s not a surprise that Zeke was fired up to eat. The big man is hitting his stride after holding out all preseason and training camp, and is on the verge of a massive performance. In his mind, it was possible that one of those 200-yard scrimmage games would be within reach, along with two or three touchdowns.

As it turns out, the early portions of Sunday’s game did not play out exactly as expected. The much-maligned Dolphins defense held Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense mostly in check en route to a 10-6 first half. Still, Elliott did pile up 88 yards rushing. He just didn’t score the touchdowns that were expected.

Regardless of the yard count, the fans at AT&T Stadium were still just happy to see Elliott on the field and helping the Cowboys inch closer to victory. The alternative was a scenario in which Elliott was still in Cabo and holding out for a big contract. 88 yards is far better than zero for fans of America’s Team.