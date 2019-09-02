Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliot: The Two Days We Can Likely Expect the Massive Contract Extension

The time for Ezekiel Elliott’s contract extension has nearly arrived. In fact, multiple sources are making it appear that the negotiations are clearly in the home stretch. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Sunday morning that the two parties were very close to reaching a deal. This was met by skepticism from many, but Robinson just received some support in the form of another report.

Sunday afternoon, Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas posted on Twitter that the situation between Zeke and the Cowboys was really “heating up.” According to Leslie, the two sides were just dotting i’s and crossing t’s to guarantee that all of the seemingly minor details are perfect. He also added a potential timeline for the announcement, saying that the deal could be done Monday or Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now it’s really heating up. I’m told the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are “very close”, and that they’re basically “dotting i’s and crossing t’s” on this deal, with hopes of having it done either Monday or Tuesday at the latest. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 1, 2019

Leslie continued by explaining that getting the contract done by the end of Sunday was not out of the question. The Cowboys and Elliott could reach an agreement before the end of the day, but Monday is the most likely scenario. Tuesday, according to Leslie, is the absolute latest day for this deal to get done.

No matter what day marks Zeke’s official return to the Cowboys, it can’t come soon enough for the team and young offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The former backup quarterback-turned-quarterbacks coach is entering his first season in the high-profile position, and he will be tasked with making this offense one of the best in the league.

Under former OC Scott Linehan, the Cowboys were viewed as one of the most predictable teams in the league. The playbook was often described as “two runs with Ezekiel Elliott followed by an incomplete pass by quarterback Dak Prescott.” It will be critical for this team to shake that reputation, and getting Elliott back in the building will be a major factor. His playmaking ability as both a runner and a receiver is unmatched by many and provides Moore with considerably more options when calling plays.

Will the Cowboys and Elliott reach a massive contract that makes him the highest-paid running back in the league? It’s inevitable, but the key factor is when the move actually happens. There is still time remaining on Sunday, but Monday remains the most likely.