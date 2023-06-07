Dallas Cowboys Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Following Arrest

The Dallas Cowboys just released a veteran player who just signed with the team. According to ESPN, wide receiver Antonio Callaway has but cut by the Cowboys after being arrested last weekend in Miami for driving with a suspended license. He signed with the Cowboys in November but did not play in a regular season game as he was on the practice squad. Callaway was competing for one of the final wide receiver spots but was not seen at the team's last two organized team activities.

Callaway, 26, began his NFL career in 2018 after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Callaway played in 16 games and caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns. In 2019, Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. After returning to the team on Sept. 30, Callaway was released from the Browns on Nov. 14 after showing up late to meetings and practices. He was then suspended for 10 weeks for using a tainted CBD product.

Report: #Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday, he had a warrant out for his arrest, per @AndySlater



Callaway was previously the #Browns, #Dolphins and #Chiefs



More here:https://t.co/qWdPONFCG2 pic.twitter.com/KOkHKADgrx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 4, 2023

On Jan. 16, 2020, Callaway signed with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL but was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 30 after suffering a leg injury. His contract was terminated when the league suspended operations on Apr. 10. On Sept. 7, 2020, Callaway was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad while serving a three-game suspension. Four more games were added to his suspension before he was reinstated on Nov. 2. He played five games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for two yards. On Jan. 13, 2021, Callaway signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but was let go on Aug. 26 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe sounded off on Callaway while speaking to Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed. "Skip, he's hell-bent on being a career F-up," Sharpe said, per Spokeseeda. "Let him go be an F-up on his own time. We know what happened at Florida, Skip. I don't need to get into Florida. He shows up at the combine with weed in his system. Now, you go in for a job interview, and you smoking weed in front of the boss, and he's like, 'Oh, yeah, just the guy we want for the job.'

"Let him go. If you want to f up, do that on your own time. He had 17 chances, so we want to give him 18. Okay, I will give him 18. But he's going to do it on his own time. He will get clean on his own time. He will do all this jack, jacking off on his own time. I cannot feel sorry for someone that continuously mess up the blessing that God has given him."