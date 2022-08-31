Dallas Cowboys Cut Two Quarterbacks Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys will be short on quarterbacks to start the 2022 season. On Tuesday, Dallas announced the release of Cooper Rush and Will Grier, which means Dak Prescott is the only active quarterback on the roster as of this writing. NFL teams normally keep two QBs on the roster, so the Cowboys could sign another quarterback before the season begins on Sept. 11.

Interestingly, Dallas has only Prescott on the roster who has dealt with a few injuries over the years. In March, Prescott underwent a "clean-up" surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. And in 2020, the 29-year-old quarterback missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury. That said, Prescott had a full offseason program this year, the first since 2019. And he's coming off a 2021 season where he threw for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns.

In July, Prescott talked about being in the best shape of his career. "I got a PT in the offseason – someone I've worked with throughout the last year," he said, per the team's official website. "I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

In June, McCarthy told reporters that he plans to have Prescott run more since he will be another year removed from his 2020 injury. "I think like anything, this is year three in the offense and the opportunity to move more potentially than he did in the past, as far as what he's being asked to do," the coach said. "I think he's clearly, the thing that jumps out to me, is his movement ability in the scramble drills and scramble situations," he said, per NFL.com. "The way he activates scramble drills. He's gotten more reps at it, it's more natural to him, so he looks really good." Prescott has been the Cowboys' QB since being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.