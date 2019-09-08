Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott: What Time Is Sunday’s Game Against the Giants, What Channel

The NFL season begins in full on Sunday afternoon, and the Dallas Cowboys will be one of 26 teams taking the field to kick off the action. America’s Team is scheduled to face off with the rival New York Giants, and they will do so during America’s Game of the Week for Fox. The stage is set, but when will this drama take place? This bout between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

As America’s Game of the Week, this battle in Texas will be called by Joe Buck, following a longtime tradition. The dual-threat MLB and NFL announcer has been the unofficial voice of the Dallas Cowboys for years due to the team often being featured in the late afternoon primetime slot. Buck will, of course, be joined by former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who will provide color commentary. Erin Andrews will work as the sideline reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering the impressive games played between these two foes in recent years, it would be expected that they would slide into the best primetime spot available. After all, the battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants is a highly-anticipated game between NFC East foes and will draw considerable attention. However, the NFL did not give America’s Team the primetime Sunday night slot. This went to Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

While fans of the Cowboys would likely prefer to be featured during Sunday Night Football, they won’t be complaining. Football is back, and it’s a time for rejoicing.

Sunday marks the return of Dallas Cowboys football after a very long offseason marred by contract holdouts and drama. The attention will now turn from financial discussions to those involving wins, losses, and statistics. Of course, the biggest part of this switch is the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who will be making his season debut after returning from Cabo last week. The former fourth overall pick will be ready to help his team start the season with a division win while serving as both a threat in the rushing and passing attacks.

With the stage set for this matchup, the next question asked is “how much will Zeke be used?” With him back in the building, fantasy managers are hoping for a significant amount of work. However, his usage may not be what they are expecting considering the lack of practice time during training camp.

According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys plan to play Elliott in 20-25 snaps against the Giants. Backup running back Tony Pollard will see his share of action as well as fullback Jamize Olawale will also see his share of action. Slater previously mentioned that could change depending on how things go the next couple of days. For now, Zeke will likely see fewer snaps than anticipated.