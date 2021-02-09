Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of NASCAR's biggest stars during a career that spanned more than two decades. He walked away as a 15-time Most Popular Driver, future Hall of Famer, and a very wealthy man. Here is the important information to know about his net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the retired NASCAR driver has an estimated net worth of $300 million based on his time in the sport, as well as his media career after his retirement. Similarly, Forbes reported that Earnhardt walked away from the sport with more than $400 million in career earnings. His career included a span from 2008-2015 when he was reportedly the highest-paid driver in the sport.

In addition to garnering a sizable wage from Hendrick Motorsports at the height of his career, Earnhardt earned a large amount of money from his various sponsors. Budweiser was the biggest name attached to him during his career, but he also partnered with Kraft, Drakkar, Chevy, Gillette, EA Sports, Nationwide, Pennzoil, and Wrangler. Earnhardt reportedly earned between $20-25 million annually during the mid-2000s and hit $30 million in 2008.

Since walking away from NASCAR, Earnhardt has continued to be heavily involved in motorsports. He serves as an analyst for the Cup Series as part of NBC Sports' coverage. He partners with Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton to call the back-half of the schedule, including the championship race.

When he isn't calling races, hosting Lost Speedways on the Peacock streaming service, or interviewing guests on the wildly-popular Dale Jr. Download podcast, the retired driver is helping run a racing team. He co-owns JR Motorsports with Rick Hendrick and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. This team fields several drivers across the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and the Whelen All-American Series. JR Motorsports even has drivers that race in the virtual eNASCAR Series.

Earnhardt is a vocal supporter of virtual racing and the iRacing simulation platform that hosts the series. He also is a member of the staff. iRacing announced in November that Earnhardt was joining its management team. He will reportedly earn a set compensation as an endorser in addition to some incentives, only adding to his sizable net worth.

Earnhardt is considered by many as one of the best drivers in NASCAR history due to his impact on the track and as a team owner following his retirement. He won the Busch Series twice, and he won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. When he retired, he walked away with 26 total victories. As an owner, Earnhardt Jr. has secured five Xfinity Series championships.