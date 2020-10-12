Dak Prescott: Cowboys COO Stephen Jones Says Star Quarterback Is 'Our Future'

✖

Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury on Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New York Giants. The injury was so bad, Prescott had surgery on the ankle that night, and it's likely he will be out for the rest of the season. The question is did Prescott play his final snap with the Cowboys since he'll be a free agent next offseason?

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He's our future. He's special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It's something our doctors feel like he'll overcome, and he'll come back better than ever," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Monday morning on 105.3 The Fan. As soon as Jones suffered the injury he became upset. He was carted off the field and the fans at AT&T stadium gave the star quarterback a standing ovation.

"To lose our leader, our captain, he's our heart. (It) just really kills you deep down for him. ... We're still in shock," Jones said. "Dak's such a warrior. He's been through a lot. He's always overcome it and this is going to be no exception. ... It's a very difficult setback for him and for us. It's something we feel great about him totally overcoming and he'll come back ready to go next year."

Prescott signed a franchise tag tender in June due to him and the team not being able to agree to a long-term contract. He's set to make a little over $31 million this year. There was a report of Prescott turning down a five-year $175 million contract from the Cowboys, but the team shot that report down.

"According to the team side and Dak Prescott's agent, the report from [Chris Simms] is definitely not true," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted back in May. "The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the [Cowboys] want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline."

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round in 2016. He started near the bottom of the depth chart but moved to the starting position when Kellen Moore and Tony Romo suffered injuries. Prescott led the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2016 and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a career year in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yard and 30 touchdowns.