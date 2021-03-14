Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Shares Sweet Photo After Cowboys Deal

✖

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is living the good life. He just signed a massive contract and celebrated with his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. She highlighted the moment with a heartwarming photo on social media.

Buffett posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and Prescott together that the Dallas Cowboys facility. They were dressed to the nines while standing in front of a large window. The practice field sat in the background. "My cowboy," Buffett wrote in the caption of the photo, prompting several responses from people on social media. Many said that Prescott and Buffett are the best couple.

The photo opportunity took place as Prescott prepared to meet with the media for the first time since signing his contract. He headed to the facility and sat down with Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones. Prescott then turned some heads with comments about the team, saying that the Cowboys have the best team in the NFC East. He also explained the decision to remain in Dallas instead of testing free agency.

"This is the right fit," Prescott said during the press conference. "Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. ... I'm excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I'm not leaving and this is only the beginning."

Buffett and Cowboys fans alike are ready to see Prescott back on the field, but there is one major step remaining. He needs to finish recovering from a gruesome ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. However, Prescott will reportedly be 100% by April.

Prescott originally suffered the injury in week 5 of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery after the game, officially ending his season. He then underwent a second procedure, which was reportedly about "strengthening and clean-up." Prescott had remained out of the spotlight while continuing to rehab, but he created excitement among fans during the press conference with one bold statement. "I'm getting close, he said. "I'll be ready when it matters, more than healthy and better than I was before."

Without Prescott in the starting lineup, the Cowboys struggled to remain competitive in the NFC East. The team ended the 2020 season with a 6-10 record and missed the playoffs. Now the team will strive to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.