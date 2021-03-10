Dak Prescott Reacts to Signing Record-Breaking Contract With Cowboys

✖

Dak Prescott finally has a new contract. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with a $66 million signing bonus, the largest in NFL history. When speaking to reporters about the contract on Wednesday, Prescott said he couldn't imagine playing for another team.

"This is the right fit," Prescott said during a press conference to announce the deal, as reported by Bleacher Report. "Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. ... I'm excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I'm not leaving and this is only the beginning." Prescott also said he's "eager to give this organization everything that they invested in." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also spoke about the new contract, stating the team has plans of building the team around Prescott.

"From the beginning, we've certainly said our future is with Dak," Jones said. "We're keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of its own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits." Prescott earns a new contract after only playing five games in 2020 due to an ankle injury. He continues to recover from the injury and should be ready to go when the Cowboys begin offseason workouts next month.

"I'm getting close, he said. "I'll be ready when it matters, more than healthy and better than I was before." Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2016. He earned the starting quarterback position in his rookie season and made an immediate impact, throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title in 2016 while being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2017, Prescott took a minor step back, throwing for 3,324 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading to Cowboys to a 9-7 record. He was able to get back on track in 2018 posting 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions with 3,885 passing yards and 10-6 record. He had his best season statistically in 2019, tallying 4,902 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 99.7 passer rating. In 69 games, Prescott has posted a 42-27 record.