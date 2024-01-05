Kelly Clarkson Predicts Super Bowl 2024 Winner

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas next month, and Kelly Clarkson has predicted her winner of the big game. On New Year's Day, The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a video of Clarkson looking back at 2023 and answering questions about 2024. Clarkson was asked who will win this year's Super Bowl.

"My heart says Cowboys, 'cause like we always say that," she began. "But I do think the 49ers have a really good chance at not only being at the Super Bowl but probably winning it." The "Since You've Been Gone," singer went on to mention some of the key players from the 49ers, including running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and pass rusher Nick Bosa. Clarkson also mentioned the Baltimore Ravens have been "incredible."

The 49ers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning they just need to win two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl. They have been one of the top teams in the conference since 2019. During that time, the 49ers have played in one Super Bowl and reached the NFC title game three times.

Clarkson is from the Dallas area, so it makes sense for her to support the Cowboys. The 41-year-old wore a Cowboys-themed dress when she hosted NFL Honors last year. Dallas is in second place in the NFC East and needs to win on Sunday to clinch the NFC East and host a playoff game in the first round.

The Ravens have the best record in the AFC (13-3) and clinched the top spot in the conference. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is making a case to win his second MVP award. In 16 games, Jackson has thrown for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 821 yards and five scores.

But one team to watch for that Clarkson didn't mention is the team that won it all last year. The Kanas City Chiefs are having a down year in terms of their record (10-6) but they have clinched the AFC West and will host a playoff game next week. They are a team that has won two Super Bowls in four seasons and played in five consecutive AFC title games. The Super Bowl will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. ET.