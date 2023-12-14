Dak Prescott Labeled 'Game Manager' by Cam Newton Amid MVP Run

Cam Newton has some interesting things to say about Dak Prescott and a few NFL quarterbacks who are having success. In a recent episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former MVP weighed in on this season's top quarterbacks. He said Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are elite, but when it comes to Prescott and Brock Purdy, Newton called them "game managers."

"Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers. They're not difference-makers. … If we're really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different from a game changer," Newton said. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback added that players like Prescott and Purdy are asked to win games. He believes that teams need game managers like them to limit the mistakes and not lose the game.

The interesting thing about Newton's thoughts on Prescott and Purdy is both are making a case to win the NFL MVP award. In 13 games, Prescott has completed 69.3 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,505 yards and 28 touchdowns with a 107.5 rating. In the same amount of games, Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 116.9 passer rating. Here's a look at fans sharing their thoughts on Newton's take.