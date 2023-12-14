Dak Prescott Labeled 'Game Manager' by Cam Newton Amid MVP Run

Cam Newton doesn't consider Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy elite quarterbacks.

By Brian Jones

Cam Newton has some interesting things to say about Dak Prescott and a few NFL quarterbacks who are having success. In a recent episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former MVP weighed in on this season's top quarterbacks. He said Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are elite, but when it comes to Prescott and Brock Purdy, Newton called them "game managers."

"Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers. They're not difference-makers. … If we're really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different from a game changer," Newton said. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback added that players like Prescott and Purdy are asked to win games. He believes that teams need game managers like them to limit the mistakes and not lose the game.

The interesting thing about Newton's thoughts on Prescott and Purdy is both are making a case to win the NFL MVP award. In 13 games, Prescott has completed 69.3 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,505 yards and 28 touchdowns with a 107.5 rating. In the same amount of games, Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 116.9 passer rating. Here's a look at fans sharing their thoughts on Newton's take.

Newton's Thoughts

One person responded: "Where did Cam get this sense of entitlement from like he was one of the elites or something???"

Time to Go

One fan replied: "Dak is better than Cam anyway. Dak's best season is better than Cam's MVP year. How Dak deals with the amount of hate he gets from that star on the helmet is amazing, why I respect him."

About to Pass Him

One person wrote: "Yeah, dude hasn't been relevant in a few years so he realized by talking shit about Dak he could get his name back in the media.

Game Destroyer

One fan wrote: "He lost to Peyton Manning who was a textbook game manager at that point in his career.....lol."

So This is Why...

One fan said: "I'm from Houston, and I think Brock is amazing. Cam Newton has never been the brightest crayon in the box..."

From former NFL WR James Jones

A person replied: "Cam had 4 winning seasons in his entire college and professional career and only 3 above average seasons. The difference is he wasn't as good as the guys you mention."

Comparison

And this person said: "Cowboy fans so bothered by this because they know that Dak shrinks in big moments in January. Always a front runner."

