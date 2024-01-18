Dallas Cowboys Make Decision on Head Coach Mike McCarthy Following Playoff Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, leading to speculation about head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the team. On Wednesday, the team announced that McCarthy is not getting fired and will return for the 2024 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media and explained why he's not making a coaching change.

"I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach," Jone said. "There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach."

McCarthy just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys. In the last three seasons, the team has reached the playoffs each year and won just one playoff game. The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record each year and have won the NFC East twice during that span. The loss last weekend was surprising considering the Packers entered the playoffs as the lowest-seeded team in the conference.

"Our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just Coach McCarthy," Jones said in Wednesday's statement. "Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself. There is accountability for our results. I am accountable for our results. The lens we use to view and evaluate Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we're all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals."

McCarthy understands fans are not happy with another early playoff exit. "We have an unbelievable fanbase, and they should be frustrated," he told reporters. "We're extremely disappointed, for them and for the performance. But my message is this: we've established a championship program, it's just not the world championship, yet. We know how to win, we know how to train to win and we have the right people. We just have to cross the threshold in playoff games. It's extremely disappointing, but I know how to win, and we will get over that threshold. And that's why I'm standing here today."

McCarthy joined the Packers in 2020 after being the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. During his time in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to six NFC North titles, nine playoff appearances, three NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl win.