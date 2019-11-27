Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott Contract Status: Let’s Win Some Games

Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on hand for an episode of GMFB on NFL Network to discuss the annual Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff in partnership with the Salvation Army. However, he also was faced with questions about head coach Jason Garrett, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott‘s contract status. Jones has long maintained that he wants his signal-caller around for the foreseeable future, but he didn’t want to discuss the finances on Wednesday.

“Let me just say this: I think all of us, including the fans, want to win a damn football game. OK?” Jones said. “I know we’ve got a lot of things to think about. Who’s coaching, who’s playing, who’s compared to another player someplace else. How about, let’s win some ballgames, folks. We can take that other stuff. I’m not known as a guy that gets hand cramps when I’m writing checks. But I want to win games.”

The Cowboys’ owner recently voiced his frustrations about the team after a loss to the New England Patriots, and he wants to get back on the winning track. In fact, he reiterated that sentiment throughout the interview.

“I’m not known as a guy who gets hand cramps when I’m writing checks, but I want to win some football games.” Jerry Jones joined #GMFB to talk about the status of Dak Prescott’s contract. pic.twitter.com/iWvDINt4yR — GMFB (@gmfb) November 27, 2019

In order to keep Prescott in the building, it’s likely that Jones will need to pay the young quarterback more than $30 million annually, and there is a belief that $40 million could be within reach. Prescott is enjoying the best season of his career despite playing on a 6-5 team. His 3,433 passing yards lead the league while his 21 passing touchdowns are only two from tying his career-high.

If Prescott continues to keep producing at this rate, he will likely earn that massive contract extension from the Cowboys. However, Jones would prefer to see him leading this team to victories and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. Taking home the Lombardi Trophy in early February is the ultimate goal for this team, and Jones believes that defeating the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving day is a critical step in that direction.

“It’s important that we all realize that we all have a wonderful chance to come in here and play hard and beat Buffalo,” Jones continued. “And when we do, we’ve got a great chance to go up and play Chicago. And we can be sitting there where we want to be. And we don’t need to think about doing it the next year or the next year.

“Let’s do it right now. Let’s put it in the end zone, right here when we’ve got the ball and have Zeke jump in that Red Kettle with the ball. That’s what we’re looking for tomorrow.”

Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty