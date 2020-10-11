Dak Prescott: NFL Fans Lose it After Tony Romo’s ‘Cramp’ Comment on Broken Ankle

Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott seemingly broke his ankle after an awkward tackle by New York Giants defender Logan Ryan. The gruesome injury brought the game to a halt and resulted in a trip to a local hospital by the quarterback. However, there were some viewers at home that focused less on Prescott's injury than they did on a comment by CBS color analyst Tony Romo.

"You almost gotta hope it's a cramp, don't you?" Romo said as the cameras zoomed in on Prescott's foot pointing in the wrong direction. He quickly realized that the injury was more serious than he initially expected, but that didn't prevent the comments. Fans immediately latched onto the use of the term "cramp" and began calling out Romo on social media. Many said that the former Cowboys QB spoke too soon while others said that they had put the game on mute due to the comment.