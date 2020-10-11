Dak Prescott: NFL Fans Lose it After Tony Romo’s ‘Cramp’ Comment on Broken Ankle
Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott seemingly broke his ankle after an awkward tackle by New York Giants defender Logan Ryan. The gruesome injury brought the game to a halt and resulted in a trip to a local hospital by the quarterback. However, there were some viewers at home that focused less on Prescott's injury than they did on a comment by CBS color analyst Tony Romo.
"You almost gotta hope it's a cramp, don't you?" Romo said as the cameras zoomed in on Prescott's foot pointing in the wrong direction. He quickly realized that the injury was more serious than he initially expected, but that didn't prevent the comments. Fans immediately latched onto the use of the term "cramp" and began calling out Romo on social media. Many said that the former Cowboys QB spoke too soon while others said that they had put the game on mute due to the comment.
i’m still stuck on romo saying “hopefully it’s just a cramp” like that boy’s ankle wasn’t hanging off his leg.— free mike t ⚜️ (@arielfromtexas) October 11, 2020
You almost gotta hope it’s a cramp is an all time call by Romo— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 11, 2020
Romo would see JFK get shot and say it’s a sprained neck— Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) October 11, 2020
"You just gotta hope it's a cramp." Jeez Romo pic.twitter.com/ACDoblyFPS— Maagizhaa gaawiin gegoo ingikendanziin (@GokeeMark) October 11, 2020
Cowboy game on mute because of Tony Romo... 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ #wehopeitsacramp— ScoutsHonor (@ScoutsHonor0) October 11, 2020
According to Romo it’s just a cramp— metta pablo (@metta_pablo) October 11, 2020
It was hard not to laugh when Tony Romo said "you gotta hope it's just a cramp if you're a cowboys fan" tho lol— Power to the People 🌹🌲🍄🌎🌏✌ (@TrueTalkTrev) October 11, 2020
Tony romo “I hope it’s just a cramp”— Dimes88 (@chiefs_dimes88) October 11, 2020
Tony Romo, “You have to hope it’s just a cramp”— Simon Filip (@RETaxGuy) October 11, 2020
Dak: pic.twitter.com/HcKzUOLfkk
Not sure why Romo is getting so much shit. In the first angle the foot didn't look bent and the way Dak was grabbing his calf made a cramp a fair assumption. Then they showed the other angle and everything blew up.— Seth Lopez (@zepolian1) October 11, 2020
Just a cramp per Romo— Wes Mayes (@wesmayes12) October 11, 2020
Romo spoke to soon and then was like “ooooh god!!!!” https://t.co/eycF7IjLdw— Lets Talk Chiefs Live (@TalkChiefsLive) October 11, 2020
Tony Romo got the nerve to say hopefully it’s a cramp wtf— Bambino Pope (@BambinoPope) October 11, 2020
Tony Romo literally said you hope it's not a "cramp"
while Dak Prescott's ankle was just dangling there
wish it was just a cramp— Larry Brown (@LBSports) October 11, 2020