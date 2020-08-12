Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Brother Jace's Death

✖

Dak Prescott's older brother Jace passed away suddenly in April at the age of 31. Months later, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback broke his silence on the matter. He met with reporters during a virtual press conference for the first time this offseason and talked about his late brother's impact on his life.

"He meant a lot to my family, meant a lot to me," Prescott said. "He's part of the reason I am a quarterback. When I was a little kid, he's the reason that I first started throwing the football. It's been a tough year. It's been a tough year for me personally. It's been a tough year for my family. It's been a tough year for this country and this world, obviously. So, it's all been tough."

As Prescott explained, he leaned on several people to help him get through the tragic loss. "I have a great family to count on, to lean on. Great supporters here, great teammates. Great coaches." He also explained that he will now try to carry on his brother's legacy in all aspects of his life, whether it's on the field or away from it.

The news of Jace's death surfaced during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver CeCe Lamb and then issued a statement minutes later. "It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the team said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Team owner Jerry Jones also made a statement while holding a virtual press conference to discuss the NFL Draft.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jones said. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitivity to players when they have a tragedy."

The middle of three brothers, Jace played offensive line at Northwestern State University. He developed a reputation as a "great guy," as well as a brute. Prior to making a name as a player in college, Jace was one of the top high school players in Louisiana. He was LHSAA 4A All-State team honorable mention and an All-City First Team selection in 2006.