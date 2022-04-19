Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy

✖

Cristiano Ronaldo just shared some heartbreaking news. The 37-year-old soccer superstar revealed on Twitter that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn son. Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and a twin girl. But she and Ronaldo announced that one of them had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced in October they are expecting twins. The couple, who has been together since 2016, already share one child together, Alana Martina. Additionally, Ronaldo has twins born via surrogate, Mateo and Eva Marie, along with his son Christano Jr., according to Fox News.

Rodriguez, 28, is the subject of the Netflix reality series I Am Georgina which was released in January. She spoke to the Spanish version of Cosmopolitan in December and said (per The Sun), "I've always been very strong and had a lot of personality. I believe firmly in destiny and even more so in Karma. You receive what you give." In February, Rodriguez spoke to Sportweek and talked about how she wanted Ronaldo to focus on soccer while she takes care of the family.

"He doesn't cook," Rodriguez said per The News. "After training all morning, he deserves to find a hot plate of lovingly prepared food on the table. "We have a chef, and I sometimes cook." Rodriguez also revealed that Ronaldo opts out of chores that could lead to an injury. "Changing a lightbulb in our house is impossible because we have such high ceilings," she said. "If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a lightbulb almost 20 feet from the ground? It's best not to. He has to take care of himself to be the best that he can be. I'll take care of the rest. I make sure everything is okay. I like taking care of my home and my family." Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after spending time with Real Madrid and Juventus. He originally played for the club from 2003 to 2009.