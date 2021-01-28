Cristiano Ronaldo Being Investigated by Police for Violating COVID-19 Protocol

✖

Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by Italian authorities for a potential violation of COVID-19 regulations. According to Sky Sports, Valle d'Aosta police confirmed to Reuters that an investigation is underway into a ski trip to Aosta by Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police were alerted of the couple's alleged presence in the region with videos on social media. The couple was celebrating Rodriguez's 27th birthday.

If it's determined that Ronaldo and Rodriguez crossed between orange-zone regions in Italy he could be hit with a fine. Ronaldo knows about COVID-19 as he tested positive for the virus in October. At the time of his positive test, Ronaldo was asymptomatic. It took him two weeks to test negative for COVID-19 and be released from quarantine.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test [swab] for COVID-19," the club said in a statement. "The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation." When Ronaldo tested positive, he got into a "public row" with Italy's sports minister, according to ESPN. The pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules.

"A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won't mention, said I didn't obey the protocol -- that's simply a lie," Ronaldo said while in quarantine. "I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear.... Everything I did was authorised."

Ronaldo, 35, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. This summer, it was announced the Juventus star became the first soccer player and third sports figure to earn $1 billion in his career. Forbes said Ronald has made $650 million with the expectation of reaching $765 million by June 2022.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, in the world’s most popular sport, in an era when football has never been so rich," Sporting Intelligence’s Nick Harris, said. "He's box office." Ronaldo is currently in his third season with Juventus and scored in the team's opening match in September. He played in the 100th match in all competitions for Juventus in December, scoring twice in the match again Genoa.