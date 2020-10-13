Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Cristiano Ronaldo has the coronavirus. This week, the Portugal national team announced the soccer superstar tested positive for COVID-19. He played in Sunday's 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League match, and Ronaldo is reportedly asymptomatic and currently isolating.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from national team duties after a positive test for COVID-19; he will not face Sweden," the team said in a statement as reported by CBS Sports. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol."

Portugal is set to take on Sweeden in a UEFA Nations League match on Wednesday at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. It will still be played since the rest of the team tested negative. It's not clear how long Ronaldo will be out but his club team, Juventus, is getting ready to resume Serie A play this weekend. Additionally, the UEFA Champions League match against Lionel Messi and Barcelona is set for Oct. 28.

Ronaldo, 35, is off to a strong start in the Italian league, scoring three goals and one assist through two matches. He has accomplished a lot in his soccer career, which has led to him making financial history. Back in June, Forbes reported that Ronaldo is the first player in soccer history to earn $1 billion in his playing career. In his 17 year-career, Ronaldo has made $650 million with the expectation of reaching $765 million by June 2022.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, in the world’s most popular sport, in an era when football has never been so rich," Sporting Intelligence’s Nick Harris, said. "He's box office."This year, Ronaldo has a salary of $60 million, a little bit less than last year because he took a pay cut due to the pandemic.

Ronaldo has been with Portugal since 2003. In his 167 international appearances, Ronaldo has scored 101 goals. In 2016, Ronaldo led Portugal to a UEFA Championship in 2016. He joined Juventus in 2018 after spending time with Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has appeared in 854 club matches and has scored 641 goals.