Cris Cyborg Wants a Rematch Against Amanda Nunes in UFC vs. Bellator Fight

It looks like we could see Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes in the near future. TMZ recently caught up with Cyborg and she said he was open to facing Nunes in a rematch. The thing about it is Cyborg fights under Bellator and Nunes is a member of the UFC brand, so a deal would have to be worked out between both organizations. Cyborg said, she would like to see a champion vs. champion showdown. “Scott [Coker] (Bellator president) said ‘yes, we can do that’,” Cyborg said. “Just that I have to call him to make this happen. I think everybody would like to watch.”

Cyborg and Nunes fought last year with the latter knocking out the new Bellator star. The plan was to have a rematch between the two this year, but Cyborg was released from her UFC contract.

“Dealing with her has been a nightmare the entire time she’s been here,” UFC president Dana White when talking about Cyborg. “It’s been a bad experience dealing with Cyborg since Day 1. We brought in her after she tested positive for steroids and we made her a clean athlete with the best drug testing policy in all of sports the entire time she was here. When she talks about her legacy and her brand, her legacy, and her brand, nothing’s better than knowing she’s a clean athlete after testing positive for steroids and all the negativity that surrounded her about being a dirty athlete. We bring her in here, we do all this stuff and she was just never happy.”

In September, Cyborg signed a contract with Bellator in what was reported as the largest contract in women’s MMA history. She is scheduled to face Julia Budd in Los Angeles in January. And when it comes to a crossover fight, TMZ reported that last time UFC worked with another organization was in 2003 and it got together with Pride.

Cyborg has been fighting professionally since 2005 and has only suffered two losses. Along with the loss to Nunes last year, Cyborg fell to Erica Paes in 2005. She made her UFC debut in May 2016 and she defeated Leslie Smith via TKO. Cyborg won the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship in 2017 and had two successful title defenses before suffering the loss to Nunes.