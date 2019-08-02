Reactions to Cris Cyborg’s Bloody Open Skull Photo After UFC 240

This past weekend, MMA fighter Cris Cyborg suffered a big cut on her forehead in her fight against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. That deep gash led to her getting multiple stitches after the fight. The severity of the gash was unknown during the fight, but Cyborg later showed off the gruesome cut on Instagram.

“I could see my skull after,” Cyborg wrote in the Instagram post alongside the hashtag, “UFC 240.”

While the gash was far more severe than expected, it didn’t mean that Cyborg was on the losing end of the bout. In reality, she was pronounced the victor by unanimous decision.

What was far more interesting, however, was the range of reactions that this injury sparked on social media. Some people viewed this gash and subsequent injury as further evidence that Cyborg is one of the most impressive fighters in all of UFC. Others were disgusted by the view inside her head.

Let’s go through the reactions to Cyborg’s post on social media.

While many fans were focused on the appearance of the gash and the view into Cyborg’s skull, many others were simply astounded by her ability to battle through adversity. One fan couldn’t believe that she had been able to actually finish the fight. That was a rather impressive feat for Cyborg.

Ouch woman! I don’t know how you were able to finish the fight after that gash. But we are so happy you did. #TeamCyborg ❤ — Heather Spence (@my1womanarmy) August 1, 2019

That is a crazy cut! Good fight though! well done! — Come Geek Some (@ComeGeekSome1) August 1, 2019

After posting the photo on Twitter and Instagram, Cris Cyborg called for her fans to take a guess as to how many stitches were needed to fix the gash. Many guessed obvious numbers such as 14 or 27, but one fan took a wild stab in the dark. According to David, counting the number of stitches isn’t that possible.

7654627293762536838383726273838 stitches ? — David 888 (@davidalmond86) August 1, 2019

The gash was no laughing matter, but one fan is keeping everything in perspective. It’s important to remember that this head injury could have been far more severe. What really matters to the fan is that Cyborg makes a complete recovery in the coming weeks.

At least, it’s not a skull fracture like it was on Evangelista Santos, after his fight against Michael Page! But it’s still nasty! Speed recovery, Cris! — Razor Rzs (@RazorRzs) August 1, 2019

Cris Cyborg has dealt with her fair share of haters throughout her career, but one fan is taking this victory in UFC 240 as an opportunity to clear the air. It’s time to apologize for past doubt and recognize that Cyborg is the “real deal.”

@criscyborg I have to be honest with you I did not believe in you I thought you were all hype. I laughed at the jokes. I am sorry. You are the real deal you are an incredible woman a fierce competitor and one of the greatest to ever do it. — Trunks (@trunkssjin4) August 1, 2019

As the fans are quick to remind the internet, the UFC is not for the faint-hearted or those that are particularly squeamish. There were multiple fans that regretted looking at the severity of this gash and took the time to express their concerns on social media.

WoW. @ufc is certainly not for the squeamish. Never has been, never will be. — Derrick Hord (@DAHord) August 1, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HSeklWrRBn — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 1, 2019

Another fan is keeping this gash in perspective. Some people would take a hit and be done for the night while others might have issues with simply remembering little details. However, Cyborg took the hit and kept fighting for the victory. This certainly earned her some more supporters.

If I received something like that I’d be lucky to remember my own name. — Shannon Jesso (@ShannonJesso) August 1, 2019

Sometimes, reactions can’t be expressed with words. There were plenty of fans that saw the gash on Cyborg’s forehead and simply couldn’t look away. There were plenty of thoughts going through their minds, but the words weren’t appearing in the text box. Fortunately, GIFs exist for such an occasion.

One UFC fan is thinking outside the box in terms of fixing the gash on Cris Cyborg’s forehead. Instead of using stitches or staples, this fan is using the tried-and-true method that has kept wallets, cars, and all manner of objects in tip-top shape. That’s right, it’s time to incorporate the use of duck tape as a medical procedure. Although another fan responded by suggesting a less noticeable fix.