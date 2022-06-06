Cris Carter Reacts to Kay Adams Leaving 'Good Morning Football' (Exclusive)

✖

Kay Adams recently left the NFL Network flagship show Good Morning Football, which was a big surprise to everyone in the community. However, anyone who knows Adams understands that she is moving on to bigger and better things. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cris Carter, who was a contributor on Good Morning Football, shared his thoughts on what Adams meant to the show.

"Oh, Kay's great. I mean they're going to suffer," Carter exclusively told PopCulture.com. "I mean, she's great. I mean she's a baller. She understands the NFL, understands the players. She's got really good relationships and connections. She's a great communicator." It has been rumored that Adams will be joining Amazon Prime Video to help cover Thursday Night Football each week this fall. If it is true, Carter believes Adams will have just as much success there as she did with the NFL Network.

"That's one of the best shows in football and it's hard to replace that type of talent," Carter said. "I know that they're looking but when you cultivate and develop talent and then you lose it. But Amazon is a big-time player with the Thursday Night package. It's something that she had to do. She'll be in the NFL family for a long, long time, but she is a star on the rise. And I think the whole country will start to see that."

Carter has spent his time working as an NFL analyst for multiple networks since returning from the NFL in 2003. Last year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver hosted a podcast called WR1 with Cris Carter and had a chance to talk to some of the best wide receivers in the league.

"Well, most of the people that I had on, I know fairly well," Carter said when talking about the podcast. And it presents for a pleasant conversation. Steve Smith Sr. I mean, he was on there saying things that he typically wouldn't say. But to me, anything that I'm exposed to, I try to expose to my circle of friends. And that being either Hall of Famers or other wide receivers. ...I always try to get those involved around me in the things that I'm involved in and trying to put positive things out there for them. That's why I had the Wide Receiver podcast."