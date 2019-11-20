Cowboys Veteran Players Serve Pre-Thanksgiving Meals at Salvation Army in Dallas

Every year, the Dallas Cowboys host a football game on Thanksgiving as part of their annual fundraising campaign with the Salvation Army. Prior to this year’s battle with the Buffalo Bills, however, the Cowboys’ players are making an impact in the local community. Veterans from the roster served pre-Thanksgiving meals to roughly 250 individuals at the Salvation Army on Tuesday.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and multiple other veterans from the team headed to the Salvation Army in Dallas to hand out meals. They donned their jerseys, as well as Salvation Army aprons while talking to those that are in need of assistance from the charitable organization.

The 2019 rookie class, however, was providing the same service at another Salvation Army location. Gehlken reported that running back Tony Pollard and the other youngsters were over in Fort Worth.

Cowboys veterans are serving pre-Thanksgiving meals to about 250 people at Salvation Army in Dallas. Rookies doing same at a Fort Worth location. pic.twitter.com/eNsmrQVeJh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2019

Of course, the discussions during this pre-Thanksgiving feast weren’t limited to the various foods being served to the less fortunate. Those in attendance for the meal actually wanted to talk to the players about the upcoming schedule.

Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys will be facing off with the 9-1 New England Patriots and one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. Winning this game would quiet some of the doubters while giving Dallas another leg up in the NFC East. For those at the Salvation Army, they truly want the Cowboys to beat the Patriots, to the point that one fan was telling Elliott to “kick that New England butt.”

As Lawrence said during the pre-Thanksgiving festivities, the players love to take part in this annual tradition put on by the Cowboys. “You can’t uplift yourself unless you’re uplifting somebody else.”

The members of the Dallas Cowboys strive to better the community each season through these events, and they are often joined by former players, such as defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

“Even though, being a retired player with the Dallas Cowboys, I know how the organization likes to serve in Christmas time, but also now, having an early Thanksgiving,” Ware said during last year’s event. “And that’s the reason why you go back and you do these things, to show people that you really care, even though you aren’t playing, but it’s on your heart to serve.”

