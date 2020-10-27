Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Tells Radio Host to 'Shut Up' Over Cowboys Leadership Question

✖

Jerry Jones went after a radio host for asking a question about team leadership. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about the team having a leadership void since they have a 2-5 record. Jones wasn't sure what the host, Shan Shariff, was asking.

"But seriously, seriously. Where would you have a leadership void?" Jones asked. "Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? I'm not trying to be cute here. The answer is 'No.'" Shariff attempted to clarify his question, and that's when Jones went off. "Well, just shut up and let me answer it," he stated. "No. I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void in my eyes. Now that’s your answer. Move on." Towards the end of the interview, Jones apologized and the conversation ended with some laughs.

Jones is frustrated with the team's start as they expected to be at least 5-2 at this point of the year. During the offseason, the team hired Mike McCarthy to be the head coach, and with the additions they made in free agency in the NFL Draft, the Cowboys looked like a Super Bowl favorite. But injuries with quarterback Dak Prescott, offensive linemen La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, and tight end Blake Jarwin have derailed the season.

"As much as you give me when you're talking about how great the talent is," Jones said. "I think you basically step up there that it's a joint effort, has been forever. And it's a joint effort, have a lot of input, have input from some of the best there are in terms of opinions, in terms of deciding what to do. Have lived a life of being able to determine when there's too much input, but don't confuse the ultimate decision with just a single-minded decision."

Despite the Cowboys record, they are only a half-game out of the NFC East lead. All four teams in the division have a losing record, including the division leaders, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a 2-4-1 mark. It's possible whoever wins the division will have a losing record, which is very rare. The Cowboys have a chance to take the division lead again when they face the Eagles on Sunday night.