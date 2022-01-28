Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision on Head Coach Mike McCarthy Following Playoff Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have decided on their head coach. According to multiple reports, Mike McCarthy will remain the Cowboys head coach despite the team losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round of the playoffs earlier this month. This comes after New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down, and there was speculation that he would take over as the coach of the Cowboys.

Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports said McCarthy has been “focusing on exit interviews and evaluations of players and staff.” Epstein also added that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will stay with the team after interviewing for several head-coaching jobs. It’s also possible that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could return despite interviewing for several head coaching positions.

The Cowboys had a strong regular season, finishing the year 12-5 and first place in the NFC East. But the team fell short in the playoffs again, and in the last 11 playoff appearances, the Cowboys have not played in a conference title game, let alone a Super Bowl. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on the coaching situation following the playoff loss.

“I’m not going to get into any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff,” Jones said, per Yahoo Sports. “I understand the interest in it, but there’s nothing compelling me. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” he added later. “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of the organization.”

McCarthy, 58, became the Cowboys head coach last year after spending 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018). During his time in Green Bay, McCarthy led the team to six NFC North Championships, four appearances in the NFC Championship game and a Super Bowl title in 2010. McCarthy is one of four coaches in NFL history to lead one franchise to eight consecutive playoff appearances. He finished second to Curly Lambeau in all-time wins for the Packers. In 2018, McCarthy was fired from the Packers in December after a 4-7-1 record. He was hired by the Cowboys in 2020 and took the place of Jason Garrett.