Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Sees Jason Garrett Coaching in the NFL in 2020

With four games remaining on the schedule, there are questions swirling about Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and his future with the team. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he would be around for the remainder of the year, but the future is unknown beyond that point. All Jones will say is that he sees Garrett coaching in 2020.

During a Tuesday appearance on 1053 The Fan, Jones talked about the uncertain future of his head coach. As he explained, he is keeping Garrett employed for the remainder of the season because he is “a good coach” and one of the “smartest coaches” around. Additionally, Jones said: “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

Interestingly enough, he didn’t actually say that he envisions Garrett being the head coach of the Cowboys in 2020; Jones just said that he sees him coaching in the NFL. This omission of the team name led many to believe that the Cowboys’ owner believes that Garrett will not be leading his team next year but will be working for another franchise.

“He didn’t say ‘head coach of the Dallas Cowboys’ – coach in the NFL could be the WR coach for the NY Football Giants,” one user wrote in response to Jones’ statement.

Garrett was recently tied to the New York Giants in a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The longtime reporter revealed that the NFC East rivals would be interested in bringing Garrett to the Big Apple if he happened to be unemployed at the end of the season.

Additionally, the Cowboys owner did acknowledge that he has heard the various rumors about the potential replacements for Garrett. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have all been tied to the job.

In response to these rumors, Jones simply said that these coaches “can’t guarantee me or my fans a Super Bowl.” He also said that Garrett has the skill set to lead the Cowboys to the Promised Land.

While there are many that believe Jones has made up his mind about Garrett’s future, there are others that see his tenure extending into 2020 and beyond. Obviously, winning out to secure a spot in the playoffs and making a run will play a role in this decision, but Jones has made it very clear that he is a supporter of his head coach. In fact, he even referred to himself as a “Jason Garrett man.”

(Photo Credit: Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service/Getty)