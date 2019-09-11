Cowboys Star Player DeMarcus Lawrence Denies Autograph to Young Giants Fan, Explains Why

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence simply does not like the New York Giants. In fact, the hatred is so strong, he had to teach a young Giants fan a lesson in loyalty. After the Cowboys defeated the Giants in the season opener this past Sunday, a young fan, who was wearing a Giants Saquon Barkley jersey, approached Lawrence for an autograph. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman simply walked past the kid, looked at him and said, “Get the right jersey, son.”

The entire incident was caught on video and it went viral. When Lawrence saw the video, he went to Twitter and explained why he did it.

“It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player, Lawrence wrote. “So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up.”

Lawrence got a ton of comments for his response. One fan wrote: “Not cool. You give the kid two choices. Sign his hat or sign his shirt. You could have made a kids day. Petty.”

Another fan weighed in, saying: “I understand the opposing Jersey conflict. However, the disappointment on that kids face hit me hard. We know that he was likely raised to be a Giants fan, just like I was raised a Cowboys fan. But he could be very passionate about football as a whole, and look up to any player!”

Another completely agreed with Lawrence: “Great parenting. Nothing like teaching your kid he can wear what he wants, support who he wants and then be disappointed if an athlete from the opposition doesn’t sign an autograph. Autographs aren’t owed! Glad Tank crushed the entitlement.”

Lawrence was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round back in 2014 out of Boise State. He recorded no sacks during his rookie season, but he was able to come into his own in 2015 by recording 55 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks. In 2017, Lawrence had a breakout year, tallying 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Last year, Lawrence posted 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Along with reaching the Pro Bowl two times, Lawerence was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2017.