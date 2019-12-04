Cowboys: 5 Reasons They Should Fire Jason Garrett, and 2 Reasons They Shouldn’t

The Dallas Cowboys are having a disappointing season despite leading the NFC East. The team has a 6-6 record and head coach Jason Garrett is taking a lot of heat from the fans and media. Yes, Garrett has won more games than he has lost during his time in Dallas, but Cowboys haven’t been to the Super Bowl in over 20 years and fans, as well as team owner Jerry Jones, have high expectations for a franchise that has won five championships.

Garrett has been with the Cowboys since 2007 as a head coach, offensive coordinator or assistant coach. However, he also played for the Cowboys from 1993-1999 and was a member of two Super Bowl teams. So he knows what it takes for the team to win it all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If the Cowboys don’t make a run in the playoffs or if they don’t reach the postseason, Garrett could be looking for a new NFL team. Here’s a look at five reasons why the Cowboys should fire Garrett and two reasons why they shouldn’t.

Results

Jason Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys through 12 games:



2011: 7-5

2012: 6-6

2013: 7-5

2014: 8-4

2015: 4-8

2016: 11-1

2017: 6-6

2018: 7-5

2019: 6-6 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 3, 2019

The NFL is a result-driven business and Garrett has not delivered when it comes to championships. In his 10 years with the Cowboys, Garrett has reached the playoffs three times and has not reach the NFC Championship game. He has won his share of games, but the team has not been able to make an impact in the playoffs.

Run its Course

Jason Garrett and Ron Rivera each began their full-time tenures with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively, in 2011. Their records since then:



Jason Garrett: 78-62, 3 division titles



Ron Rivera: 76-63-1, 3 division titles, 1 Super Bowl appearance — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 3, 2019

Being a head coach in the NFL for five seasons is a long time, but 10 years is an eternity and it might be time for the team to have a new voice. Garrett has been a strong contributor to the Cowboys organization for many years, but if they want to get to the next level, than it’s time for a change.

Game Management

Jason Garrett’s coaching on that 4th 11. On there side of the field GARBAGE!! I’d beat the Patriots with my own thinking of Coaching! FACTS! — My Opinion (@MyOpini20800858) November 25, 2019

One of the games that stand out for Cowboys fans is this year’s contest against the Patriots as they lost 13-9. In the fourth quarter with the Cowboys down 13-6, Garrett decided to kick the field goal on fourth down instead of going for it, which led to the Patriots nearly running out the clock to win the game. Dallas let the game slip out of their hands but that’s something that’s been happening more times than not.

Jerry Jones

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is speaking very openly to the media tonight about ‘being outcoached,’ about a ‘lack of coaching fundamentals’ and about some aspects of failure being due to ‘100-percent coaching.’ This is a ROAST. pic.twitter.com/8bEwBcWZYr — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) November 25, 2019

After the Patriots game, Jerry Jones called out the Garrett and the coaching staff for their effort. Garrett took it in stride, but knows his seat is hot because Jones wants results and he hasn’t been getting that lately. It would almost be surprising to see Garrett on the sidelines with the Cowboys next year.

Underachieving

So @RiverboatRonHC goes all season with a back up QB with a 5-7 record. #JasonGarrett is 6-6 with one of the top QBs in the league with all the talent in the world roster under achieving & still has job security through the season. Oh & Rivera went to a Super Bowl. @1053SS #DC4L — RAUL (@MrMikeB469) December 3, 2019

The Cowboys are known for having one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott, the offensive line and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence have done their share of damage in the regular season. However, when it comes to the postseason, they can’t get the job done and that falls on the coaching staff whether it’s fair or not.

Players Have his Back

Amari Cooper’s thoughts on Jason Garrett and Thursday’s game:



“Jason is a great coach. He puts us in (the) position we need to be in to go out there and execute and win the ball game. But we just couldn’t get it done as players.” #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/4Ckd166BqA — Cowboys Nation (6-6) (@CowboyNationDAL) November 30, 2019

Fans may want Garrett gone, but players don’t feel the same way. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is one of the Cowboys players who support Garrett because he knows the players have to execute better in order to be a championship-caliber team. We’ll see if they do that the next four games and possibly the postseason.

Support of Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he’s seen list of rumored candidates to be the Cowboys’ coach in 2020, “but they can’t guarantee me or my fans a Super Bowl.” Believes Garrett has skill set to lead a team there. “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 3, 2019

Jones may have been critical of the coaching staff this year, but he’s been supportive of Garrett and that goes back to when he was a player. Jones likes Garrett and has said he has no plans to fire him. Things always change in the NFL, so we’ll see if Jones changes plans if the Cowboys don’t reach the playoffs.