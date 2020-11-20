'Wipeout' Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A contestant on the show Wipeout has died after being hospitalized following an attempt at the obstacle course, according to TMZ. After completing the course, the male contestant needed medical attention and was sent to a local hospital where he later died. TMZ said that law enforcement got a cardiac arrest call on noon Wednesday, and the contestant was experiencing chest pains one he finished the course.

Wipeout is the reboot from the original that aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. The new version will air on TBS and will feature, John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek as hosts. In a statement to TMZ, TBS said: "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

TMZ was told that every contestant on Wipeout undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also two paramedics on site along with a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. The production company, Endemol Shine North America said in a statement: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."