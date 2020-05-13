Conor McGregor Says Whole Ship 'Will Sink' Without Him, and Fans Can't Handle It

Conor McGregor surprised fight fans on Wednesday when he tweeted that the "whole ship" will "sink without him" in reference to the UFC. This was a comment he previously made during a UFC 205 press conference, but wanted to remind his followers once again. Nonetheless, this comment actually created a sizable argument between social media users.

"Without me this whole ship sink. Never forget that! #BigYachtsy," McGregor wrote on Twitter. He has been riling up Mixed Martial Arts fans with a recent series of tweets. He called out Justin Gaethje after watching UFC 249 and then tweeted about Khabib Nurmagomedov and called him an "embarrassment" to fighting. Each time, UFC fans responded by either agreeing with McGregor or reposting clips from his loss to Nurmagomedov.

Wednesday's comment drew similar reactions. There were several users that immediately agreed that McGregor is the biggest name in the sport of MMA, and they believe that he is great for the UFC. Others, however, wanted to mention the number of bouts that he has participated in during the past four years. The contentious discussions continued and featured several references to past fights.