Conor McGregor Calls Out Justin Gaethje After UFC 249 Victory: 'You Are F—ing Dead'

Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson on Saturday night to claim the interim lightweight title. He called out Khabib Nurmagomedov but received a response from Conor McGregor. The Irishman said that he is going to "f—ing butcher" Gaethje during an upcoming fight.

McGregor made this comment during a Twitter rant on Monday. He commented on Ferguson's "embarrassing" frame and preparation before going after Gaethje. He then said that he wants to fight the interim champion next. McGregor also referenced a tweet that Gaethje had sent back in 2019 calling him a "s— human, father and husband."

"Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f—ing butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f—ing necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f—ing dead," McGregor tweeted on Monday.

McGregor did not stop with Gaethje, however, as he also called out the man that defeated him at UFC 229. He referenced Nurmagomedov's recent "no comment" tweet and called him an embarrassment to fighting. McGregor has been trying to set up a rematch since his return to the UFC.

"Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. 'No comment' lol. An embarrassment to real fighting," McGregor tweeted.

According to TMZ, Gaethje has actually been trying to set up a bout with McGregor. The fighter spoke in 2019 and said that he has tried everything to get a contract. However, Gaethje simply hasn't been able to draw McGregor out.

"I wrote him a message like f—ing seven months ago just trying to be his friend. I've tried every route," Gaethje said. "I'm trying reverse psychology. I'm trying to be his friend. I'm trying every f—ing route that there is to draw this man out. And I can't draw him out. And he's calling out Frankie Edgar. So, it's a slap in the face to me, to all the lightweights, and to really the standard that we f—ing do here."

Now that he has defeated Ferguson, it's possible that a fight will materialize for Gaethje. McGregor is already calling him out on social media and appears ready to step into the ring. Although facing off with Gaethje may just be his best path toward a rematch with Nurmagomedov.